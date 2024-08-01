NFL’s Pro Bowl Games to return to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County leaders announced Thursday that the National Football League’s next Pro Bowl Games will be held in Orlando.

Florida Citrus Sports is teaming up once again to bring the Pro Bowl back to The City Beautiful.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan, and others held a news conference at 10:30 a.m. to share details on the big announcement.

Last season’s Pro Bowl was held at Camping World Stadium in February.

We're thrilled that the NFL Pro Bowl Games are returning to Orlando. As the nation's top sports destination, our city is looking forward to again welcoming the NFL's best players, their families and football fans from around the nation https://t.co/9orCTkXG2u — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) August 1, 2024

The Pro Bowl is the NFL’s annual all-star game that highlights some of the best players in the league.

The first Pro Bowl game was held in 1939.

