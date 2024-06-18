Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization seeks input on proposed Brightline Station

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization is seeking public input on Brightline’s proposed station in Cocoa.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The group has launched a survey that could help determine how the whole plan takes shape.

The survey asks residents about development in the area surrounding the proposed station and what type of experience riders hope to have there.

READ: TODAY: SpaceX to launch European communications satellite from Florida’s Space Coast

It includes questions about the preferred modes of transportation to and from the station, what types of development should be considered surrounding it, and what the overall station experience should be.

𝙉𝙚𝙭𝙩 𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙥, 𝘾𝙤𝙘𝙤𝙖! Help us develop a passenger rail station that meets the needs of our community. Take the 𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙥𝙚 𝙔𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 survey to share your thoughts on surrounding area development, accessibility, and experience. Visit https://t.co/ouBy0lKMlW pic.twitter.com/fcChut76UE — Space Coast TPO (@SpaceCoastTPO) June 14, 2024

The survey is being conducted as part of the Space Coast TPO’s Intermodal Passenger Rail Station Feasibility study. It will examine different modes of transportation to regional destinations along with the potential travel demand for the Cocoa station.

READ: Orange County leaders look at possible vote to establish rural boundary protections

The conceptual design for the station is still being developed, but it is expected to be similar to Brightline’s existing Boca Raton station, ranging from 7,500 to 9,000 square feet.

According to the Space Coast TPO, nearly 1,000 people have already taken the survey.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group