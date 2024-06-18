Local

TODAY: SpaceX to launch European communications satellite from Florida’s Space Coast

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

SpaceX to launch European communications satellite from Florida’s Space Coast

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews are preparing to launch a European communications satellite Tuesday from Florida’s Space Coast.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set to blast off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 5:35 p.m.

The rocket has a two-hour and 49-minute launch window.

Watch: SpaceX launches 4th flight test of Starship and Super Heavy rocket

It will be carrying a satellite for SES, a Luxembourgish communications company.

After launch, the rocket’s first-stage booster will land on SpaceX’s droneship in the Atlantic.

Read: FAA holding series of meetings on future Starship operations in Florida

SpaceX said the booster has previously flown nine times, including the launch of Ax-2, Euclid, Ax-3, CRS-30, and four Starlink missions.

Channel 9 will monitor the planned launch and provide live coverage on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read