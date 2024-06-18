TODAY: SpaceX to launch European communications satellite from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews are preparing to launch a European communications satellite Tuesday from Florida’s Space Coast.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set to blast off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 5:35 p.m.

The rocket has a two-hour and 49-minute launch window.

Watch: SpaceX launches 4th flight test of Starship and Super Heavy rocket

It will be carrying a satellite for SES, a Luxembourgish communications company.

After launch, the rocket’s first-stage booster will land on SpaceX’s droneship in the Atlantic.

Read: FAA holding series of meetings on future Starship operations in Florida

SpaceX said the booster has previously flown nine times, including the launch of Ax-2, Euclid, Ax-3, CRS-30, and four Starlink missions.

Channel 9 will monitor the planned launch and provide live coverage on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group