FAA holding series of meetings on future Starship operations

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — This afternoon, the FAA held the first in a series of meetings as it prepares to evaluate the potential environmental impacts of proposed Starship/Super Heavy operations at the Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39-A.

SpaceX has already constructed some infrastructure there. But, now the company is proposing some improvements, including: a Super Heavy catch tower; onsite facilities for propellant generation and propellant storage and a deluge system to support 44 Starship launches per year.

Some of the residents we spoke with expressed concern about the frequency of the launches, others said Starship could increase access to space at a lower cost.

SpaceX is developing a version of its Starship for NASA to be used as a lunar lander for the Artemis III mission.

The FAA is holding another public meeting on June 13, 2024, from 6 to 8 pm at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

And a virtual meeting will be held on June 17, 2024.

