Shooting under investigation in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting was under investigation in Osceola County on Wednesday afternoon.
▶ STREAM A LIVE UPDATE
The shooting happened at Bill Beck Boulevard and Fortune Road.
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference to provide an update shortly.
You can watch it live by clicking here once it begins.
Read: Kissimmee police officer accused of soliciting a minor
Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates on this developing story.
See a map of the scene below:
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group