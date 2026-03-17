GOL launches nonstop flights between Orlando and Rio de Janeiro

ORLANDO, Fla. — Brazilian airline GOL will soon launch new nonstop flights between Orlando International Airport and Rio de Janeiro.

The announcement expands the carrier’s existing service between Central Florida and South America.

GOL already provides continuous nonstop flights from Orlando to both Fortaleza and Brasilia.

The nonstop service to Rio de Janeiro will operate four times every week.

GOL is a popular airline in Brazil that has established a recurring presence at Orlando International Airport through its international flight network.

The new route builds upon the airline’s existing service in Central Florida.

GOL officials said booking for the new route will be available soon.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group