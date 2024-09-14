Gone, but not forgotten: Families remember lost loved ones during Florida Missing Children’s Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Each year, thousands of children are reported missing in Florida.

Most of them quickly return home, but some do not.

Florida’s 26th annual Missing Children’s Day ceremony was held this week in Tallahassee.

During the somber ceremony families of missing children each put a rose next to a photo of their loved one.

Dan Campbell’s 14-year-old stepdaughter, Wendy Hudakoc, vanished from her Naples home in 1998 and has not been seen since.

“It’s important to meet with the other families that have gone through significant trauma. They understand where we’ve been and what we have been through,” Campbell said.

