Gospel singer set to come to Orlando this fall

ORLANDO, Fla. — 19-time GRAMMY Award-winning Kirk Franklin announced the 2024 leg of The Reunion Tour.
The 33-date tour includes a return to Additional Financial Arena on October 11.
Tickets go on sale on Wednesday through Ticketmaster and the Ticketmaster App.
Gospel singers Yolanda Adams, Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, and The Clark Sisters will join Franklin on stage.
Kierra Sheard-Kelly will also join the tour as a special guest across all dates.
The Reunion Tour starts on Step. 6 in Philadelphia.
