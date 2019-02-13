Gov. DeSantis announces more funding, new policies to improve school safety

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced two executive orders aimed at improving school safety in Titusville on Wednesday, the day before the one-year mark since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting in Parkland.
DeSantis said he wants to create a line of communication between agencies to be proactive and pinpoint potential violent suspects before they act.
Related Headlines
-
Gov. Ron DeSantis unveils teacher bonus, recruitment proposals
-
Gov. DeSantis comes to Central Florida to promise support for students…
-
Gov. DeSantis wants tax cuts, more money for schools and roads
-
‘I told you I would do something': Gov. DeSantis looks to end Common…
-
Gov. Ron DeSantis outlines sweeping environmental changes
He said the suspects in the Pulse nightclub shooting, Parkland school shooting and Sebring bank shooting all exhibited signs of violence before they acted. Being more proactive with communication, he said, could help prevent future attacks.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
On Wednesday, DeSantis also announced that he’s adding more funding and extending the deadline for the guardian program, which was established after the Parkland shooting to help place armed officers at every Florida public school.
DeSantis announced that he’ll extend the deadline for districts to apply for the program, and also will provide an additional state funds to do so.
DeSantis plans to announce an additional executive order on Wednesday in Broward County.
Watch Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. for the latest updates.
.@GovRonDeSantis announces he will file an executive order to improve safety at schools across Florida. Allowing law enforcement agencies to tap into unused state funds to provide extra patrols and security for campuses. pic.twitter.com/jA493gE7Sn— Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) February 13, 2019
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}