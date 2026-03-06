Spring break mayhem in New Smyrna Beach leads to zero-tolerance policy

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — The New Smyrna Beach Police Chief is warning parents that if their kids come to town and cause chaos this spring break, they’ll have to pick them up from jail.

The zero-tolerance approach comes after major issues over the past few years.

Over the past five years, Flagler Avenue has turned into a popular hangout for high schoolers on spring break. But the crowds have grown chaotic, vandalizing businesses and disrupting locals’ way of life.

“We kind of get overrun. They don’t spend any money. I mean, there are a handful of good ones, but for the most part, it’s a tough scene for us,” said Ocean Breeze Bar Manager Robert Wells.

Bar Manager at Ocean Breeze, Robert Wells, said most businesses take a hit in March.

“Our regular customers don’t come out; they don’t want to deal with it. We don’t make money off the kids, so it’s been tough the last few years for sure,” said Wells.

In 2022, thousands of teens took over Flagler Avenue. They could be seen on video climbing on furniture, jumping on cars, drinking alcohol, stealing from businesses, and fighting in the streets.

In 2024, a 16-year-old was arrested for pulling a gun on a crowd on the beach. Those incidents have led to a large law enforcement presence across the city, but police warn they’ll also be watching in not-so-obvious ways.

“We have numerous officers in plain clothes so they can better observe things that might otherwise be avoided by those of us in full uniform,” said Police Chief Chris Kirk.

The spring break chaos also led to a year-round youth curfew. No one under 18 is allowed out after 11 pm in New Smyrna Beach.

If you’re caught, you’ll first be fined, and the next time you’ll be taken into custody.

