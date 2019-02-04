SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis will be at a Central Florida charter school Monday afternoon to make an announcement about education.
The governor's office said DeSantis will be at Pace Brantley School in Longwood.
While the governor's office did not get into specifics about what the announcement will be, DeSantis is expected to discuss money for the Gardiner Scholarship Program, which provides educational funding for children with disabilities.
On Friday, DeSantis released details of his $91.3 billion budget proposal, which included $21.7 billion worth of spending for education. DeSantis said his budget doubled the previous year's per-student funding from $101 to $224 at the K-12 level.
DeSantis' speech is expected to start at 3 p.m. You can watch the announcement live on WFTV.com and the WFTV News App. Then watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m. for in-depth reporting on what the announcement will mean for Florida students and their families. Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
