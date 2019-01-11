Gov. DeSantis' plane forced to make emergency landing after mechanical issues

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - An aircraft carrying Gov. Ron DeSantis to South Florida was forced to make an emergency landing in St. Pertersburg, according to a spokesperson with the governor’s office.
DeSantis was headed to Broward County for a press conference on government accountability at 3 p.m.
A representative for the governor said the press conference is scheduled to be held around 4:30 p.m.
Officials said DeSantis is accompanied by Attorney General Ashley Moody, his chief of staff Shane Strum and three members of his executive staff.
No injures have been reported.
