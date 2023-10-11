Gov. DeSantis pushes for sanctions against Iran following Hamas attack on Israel

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing for new sanctions against Iran because of a reported connection to the terror group Hamas.

The sanctions would block business between Florida and businesses in Iran, including those in financing, construction, technology and textiles.

“Our proposed legislation will of course reinforce Florida’s commitment that we don’t do business with state sponsors of terrorism such as Iran,” DeSantis said.

Read: Israel-Hamas war: Gaza’s only power plant runs out of fuel (live updates)

The governor said the sanctions would not be lifted until President Joe Biden and Congress verify Iran has stopped supporting terrorists.

State lawmakers will vote on the sanctions during the legislative session that begins in January.

Read: Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group