Government shutdown could impact thousands of Central Floridians receiving WIC

ORLANDO, Fla. — Congress has only a few days left to make a deal to avoid a government shutdown.

A shutdown could impact millions of people including mothers and children right here in Central Florida.

Thousands of parents rely on funding from the Women, Infants, and Children Program or WIC.

The shutdown could force some kids to go without the nutrition they need to grow.

As the cost of inflation continues to drive up the price of groceries, for Sabrina GInes, WIC helps pay some grocery bills, and gives her granddaughters the nutrition they need.

Sabrina, a teacher, and her husband, a disabled veteran, raise their two granddaughters.

“At least we can say that my granddaughters will have 100% juice, they will have their milk, they will be able to eat fruit and vegetables that a lot of kids don’t,” Gines said.

If the government shuts down on Saturday -- she will be one of the millions who will no longer receive WIC.

“It’s not for me and my husband. The children are the ones who are going to suffer,” GInes said.

According to the Florida Department of Health, 422,131 people used WIC funds in 2022.

“We are people. We have feelings. We struggle on a daily basis,” Gines added.

The Department of Agriculture said WIC helps protect the health of low-income women and children younger than 5 years old at nutritional risk.

The White House said last year that included more than half of all infants nationwide.

The USDA said there is a contingency fund set up that could potentially fund the WIC program for a day or two after a potential shutdown.

