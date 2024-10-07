Governor Ron DeSantis suspends tolls to assist Hurricane Milton evacuations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that he suspended tolls across Central and West Florida, as well as Alligator Way, in preparation for Hurricane Milton.

Tolls will be waived for seven days beginning Monday, Oct. 7, 2024 at 10:30 a.m.

“At my direction, tolls are suspended today as of 10:30 AM,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “With evacuation orders imminent, this will help keep traffic moving and be one less thing for people to worry about ahead of Milton.”

Here are a list of the tolls and expressways that will be suspended:

Collier and Broward Counties

Alligator Alley

Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco Counties

Suncoast Parkway

I-4 Connector

Selmon Expressway

Veterans Expressway

Gateway Expressway

275 Express

Pinellas Bayway

Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Osceola, Orange, Lake, Seminole, Sumter and Polk Counties

Turnpike Mainline between I-75 (MP 309) and Canoe Creek Service Plaza (MP 229)

S.R. 453

S.R. 451

Wekiva Parkway

Apopka Expressway

Beachline Expressway

Central Florida Greeneway

East-West Expressway

I-4 Express

Western Beltway

Osceola Parkway

Poinciana Parkway

Southern Connector Extension

Seminole ExpresswayPolk Parkway

