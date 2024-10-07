Governor Ron DeSantis suspends tolls to assist Hurricane Milton evacuations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that he suspended tolls across Central and West Florida, as well as Alligator Way, in preparation for Hurricane Milton.
Tolls will be waived for seven days beginning Monday, Oct. 7, 2024 at 10:30 a.m.
“At my direction, tolls are suspended today as of 10:30 AM,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “With evacuation orders imminent, this will help keep traffic moving and be one less thing for people to worry about ahead of Milton.”
Here are a list of the tolls and expressways that will be suspended:
Collier and Broward Counties
- Alligator Alley
Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco Counties
- Suncoast Parkway
- I-4 Connector
- Selmon Expressway
- Veterans Expressway
- Gateway Expressway
- 275 Express
- Pinellas Bayway
- Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Osceola, Orange, Lake, Seminole, Sumter and Polk Counties
- Turnpike Mainline between I-75 (MP 309) and Canoe Creek Service Plaza (MP 229)
- S.R. 453
- S.R. 451
- Wekiva Parkway
- Apopka Expressway
- Beachline Expressway
- Central Florida Greeneway
- East-West Expressway
- I-4 Express
- Western Beltway
- Osceola Parkway
- Poinciana Parkway
- Southern Connector Extension
- Seminole ExpresswayPolk Parkway
