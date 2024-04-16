Gradually warming up this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s still nice, although warmer.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said we’re easing into this year’s warmest week yet.

It is quiet and pleasant tonight but not as cool as the past few nights.

Each progressive day this week, we’ll gradually warm a little further.

By Wednesday, the high will be 90 in Orlando.

By Saturday, the high will be 92.

We’ve only had one day in the 90s in Orlando so far this year.

By the end of the week, we may have four more.

