  • Grant Amato trial: Crime scene investigator says marijuana, guns found in family home

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Guns, ammunition and marijuana were found along with the dead bodies of three family members in a Chuluota home in January, a crime scene investigator said during the second day of the trial of Grant Amato.

    Prosecutors say Amato fatally shot his parents and his brother after a fight over $200,000 he sent a Bulgarian call girl.

    On Wednesday, crime scene analyst Arthur Rubart testified that marijuana, guns and ammunition were found within the Amato home.

    Rubart also testified that it is possible to take a dead person’s fingerprint and access an iPhone.

