0 Grant Amato trial: Crime scene investigator says marijuana, guns found in family home

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Guns, ammunition and marijuana were found along with the dead bodies of three family members in a Chuluota home in January, a crime scene investigator said during the second day of the trial of Grant Amato.

Prosecutors say Amato fatally shot his parents and his brother after a fight over $200,000 he sent a Bulgarian call girl.

READ: Prosecutors: Man stayed at home for hours with bodies of parents, brother inside

On Wednesday, crime scene analyst Arthur Rubart testified that marijuana, guns and ammunition were found within the Amato home.

Rubart also testified that it is possible to take a dead person’s fingerprint and access an iPhone.

Cross-examination of Hubart is expected to take hours.

This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News for updates.

#RightNow:Crime scene analyst Arthur Rubart testified that despite both Chad and Cody Amato’s bodies appeared to have been moved, and all the amount of blood, there was no bloody footprints of evidentiary value collected. #GrantAmatoTrial #WFTV pic.twitter.com/3vKiV2L7sa — Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) July 24, 2019

#RightNow: Deputy Chief Public Defwnder Jeff Dowdy is questioning crime scene analyst Arthur Rubart. Asking him why they didn’t check for fingerprints on door knobs and phones as well as why they didn’t check to see if there were additional tire tracks in the dirt driveway. pic.twitter.com/kOXtAuVGTk — Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) July 24, 2019

#RightNow: Crime scene tech testified that inside Cody Amato’s backpack was a cell phone charger and earbuds. No cellphone was located on Cody. Coworker testified yesterday that Cody always had his cell phone on him. #GrantAmatoTrial #WFTV pic.twitter.com/rmZ5arEViA — Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) July 24, 2019

#RightNow Day 2 of testimony is underway in the #GrantAmato death penalty trial. Amato accused of killing his parents and brother Cody. A crime scene tech is back on the stand. Amato broke down in tears as they put photos of Cody’s dead body on the screen.#WFTV pic.twitter.com/iqAw6Iv9NL — Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) July 24, 2019

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.