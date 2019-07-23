SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Seminole County jury is expected to hear opening statements Tuesday morning in the trial against a man accused of killing three family members over a dispute involving his relationship with a Bulgarian call girl.
A jury was seated in the case against Grant Amato around 9 p.m. Monday.
Prosecutors say Amato killed his parents and his brother during a fight over $200,000 he sent a Bulgarian call girl.
