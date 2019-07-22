Jury selection wrapping up for murder trial of Grant Amato, accused of killing parents, brother

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Jury selection is in its final stages for the trial of a Seminole County man accused of killing his parents and brother over $200,000 he stole from them to communicate with a Bulgarian call girl.
The final set of jurors for the trail of Grant Amato is expected to be seated as early as Monday afternoon. The judge said opening statements will begin as soon as that happens, whether that’s Monday afternoon or Tuesday morning.
Amato has been present in the courtroom Monday listening closely as potential jurors are interviewed for his death-penalty trial.
Attorneys are currently whittling the jury pool down from 55 to 12 jurors and three alternates.
In addition to overseeing jury selection, the judge also ruled on a few motions Monday morning.
The judge ruled that parts of a conversation between Amato and his brother Jason after the slayings are not allowed to be used as evidence. In those conversations, Jason told Grant that essentially he did not believe that he had nothing to do with the deaths of their parents and other brother, Cody.
The judge also said she is excluding a statement Cody made to his girlfriend.
In another ruling Monday, the judge denied motions by the defense to exclude reference to the webcam girl’s profession, as well as how much money Grant Amato spent to communicate with her.
Amato has maintained his innocence since his arrest.
