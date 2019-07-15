Trial to begin for Seminole County man accused of killing family

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Jury selections are expected to begin Monday for a man accused of murdering his family over a Bulgarian call girl.
Prosecutors believe Grant Amato shot and killed his mother, father and brother in January after he was forced to cut off the connection with the call girl, Silvie, online.
Investigators believe Amato stole over $200,000 from his family in an effort to contact the woman.
Officials later found the bodies of the three inside their Chuluota home and the 29-year-old Amato inside a hotel room.
Amato underwent a brain scan in June so attorneys could determine his mental condition.
The information obtained from the MRI will remain under seal until needed by Amato's attorneys.
Lawyers on both sides will try to pick a fair and impartial jury.
