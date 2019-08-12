Grant Amato trial: Jury to debate death penalty for man guilty of killing parents, brother

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The jury who found a Seminole County man guilty of killing his parents and brother will be back in court Monday to decide whether to give him the death penalty.
Investigators said Grant Amato killed his parents, Margaret and Chad Amato, and his brother, Cody Amato, after he stole upwards of $200,000 to pay a Bulgarian webcam girl.
The jury found him guilty of committing the triple murder late last month. They are now set to decide whether Grant Amato will serve life in prison or get the death penalty for the crimes.
The sentencing phase is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday.
