Jury finds Seminole County man guilty in slayings of parents, brother

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A jury found a Seminole County man guilty of first-degree murder in the slayings of his parents and brother.
Grant Amato was found guilty Wednesday evening of killing his parents Margaret and Chad Amato, and his brother Cody Amato, over a dispute involving $200,000 he spent on a Bulgarian call girl.
Related Headlines
The three were found dead in their Chuluota home in January.
Read more: Surviving brother of man accused of killing parents, brother testifies in court.
In court Tuesday, Grant Amato's defense team argued investigators were always 100% focused on Grant, never considering any other possibilities or suspects.
The penalty phase for Amato is scheduled to begin on August 12.
Amato's surviving brother, Jason, did not have comment as he left the courtroom after hearing the verdict.
Read more: Photos, videos show Bulgarian call girl involved with man accused of killing family
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}