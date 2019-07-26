SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The surviving brother of Grant Amato, the Seminole County man accused of killing his parents and brother, testified in court Friday.
Jason Amato took the stand Friday morning as part of his brother’s triple-murder trial.
Grant Amato is accused of killing his parents, Chad and Margaret Amato, and his brother Cody Amato in their Chuluota home in January.
Prosecutors said Grant Amato fatally shot his parents and his brother after a fight over $200,000 he sent a Bulgarian call girl.
