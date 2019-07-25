SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The only surviving brother of a Seminole County man accused of killing three members of his family after a dispute involving a Bulgarian call girl is expected to testify on Thursday.
*WARNING: The livestream of the trial could include graphic content.*
Grant Amato is accused of killing his parents and his brother Cody in their Chuluota home in January.
Prosecutors said Amato fatally shot his parents and his brother after a fight over $200,000 he sent a Bulgarian call girl.
The surviving brother, Jason Amato, is expected to take the stand Thursday.
So far during the trial, a crime scene analyst testified that marijuana, guns and ammunition were found within the Amato home. And a Seminole County Sheriff's Office's crime scene manager said they believe blood evidence shows bodies of Cody Amato and Chad Amato were moved after they were killed.
