Police: Woman riding scooter dies after crashing in New Smyrna Beach

    By: Jason Kelly

    NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A 28-year-old woman died Tuesday evening after crashing while riding a scooter, the New Smyrna Beach Police Department said.

    Police said they were called at about 11 p.m. to State Road 44 and La Casa Drive after someone found the woman and the scooter lying in the median near the Sugar Mill Mobile Home and RV Park.

    Investigators said Gelisha De Chelle Smith was taken to AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, where she was pronounced dead.

    "Police are investigating the crash but have very little to go on at this point," New Smyrna Beach police Lt. Shane Riggle said. "There are no known witnesses to this incident as of yet, and we need help in determining what happened."

    The crash remains under investigation.

    Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call New Smyrna Beach police Sgt. Robert Claudio at 386-402-7790 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-8477.

