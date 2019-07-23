Firefighter relieved of duty after woman accuses him of planting hidden cameras in bathroom, bedroom

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County firefighter was relieved of duty Monday after charges of voyeurism were brought against him following accusations from his female housemate that he planted video cameras in the woman’s bedroom and bathroom without her permission, according to an arrest report.
Orange County Fire Rescue said firefighter Steven Brandenberger, 38, has worked for the department since 2006.
Related Headlines
According to a Seminole County arrest report, Brandenberger’s housemate discovered earlier this month that there were hidden cameras installed in her bathroom facing her shower and in her bedroom facing her bed.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
The friends had lived together in Brandenberger’s mother’s home in Oviedo for seven years, according to the arrest report.
The woman said at no point she had ever given Brandenberger permission to record her in her bedroom or bathroom. She told deputies that until a friend spotted the bathroom camera on July 7, she had no idea the cameras were there.
The arrest report said the hidden cameras were found in the air vents of both her bathroom and her bedroom.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
The victim told deputies she doesn’t know how long the cameras had been there.
Brandenberger is facing charges of eavesdropping and video voyeurism.
OCFR said Brandenberger is relieved of duty pending the outcome of an administrative hearing.
“The charges brought forth against Brandenberger are in direct contrast to the core mission and values of the Orange County Fire Rescue Department. An administrative hearing will be scheduled to review the circumstances of his arrest and determine his immediate employment status with the Department,” officials with the department said in a statement.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}