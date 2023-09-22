Greg Warmoth to return to the anchor desk Monday after successful recovery from lip cancer surgery

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9′s Greg Warmoth will return to the anchor desk Monday afternoon following a successful recovery from a surgery to remove cancer from his lip.

Warmoth’s doctors told him Wednesday that his recovery has gone well.

“We did some stretching exercises as the area that was repaired has started to contract, and it should be as good as new within the next three months,” he said. “There is still a sensation of a tingling in my lip similar to when you go to the dentist.”

Read: ‘The cancer has been removed’: Greg Warmoth’s family provides post-surgery update

Warmoth thanked viewers for their “countless prayers and messages” and said that he looks forward to returning to work Monday.

“I will see you soon,” he said.

Read: ‘Thank you for your prayers’: Read Greg Warmoth’s letter to viewers about his lip cancer diagnosis

Watch Warmoth live Monday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 4.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Read: Symptoms & more: 9 things to know about lip cancer

‘The cancer has been removed’: Greg Warmoth’s family provides post-surgery update (WFTV)

Channel 9 anchor Greg Warmoth describes how he learned he had lip cancer Channel 9 anchor Greg Warmoth announced Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with squamous cell lip cancer and will undergo surgery Thursday. (WFTV)

Channel 9 anchor Greg Warmoth describes his lip cancer diagnosis On Wednesday, Channel 9 anchor Greg Warmoth announced that he had been diagnosed with squamous cell lip cancer. (WFTV)

©2023 Cox Media Group