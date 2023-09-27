Groundbreaking set for DeBary’s built-from-scratch downtown district

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The $100 million-plus project that will bring a from-scratch downtown district out of the ground in the north Orlando suburb of DeBary has a groundbreaking date.

Shari Simmans, director of economic development, communications and government affairs for the city of DeBary, told Orlando Business Journal a groundbreaking will take place Nov. 8. The date coincides with the start of work on the northern portion of the DeBary Main Street project dubbed DeBary Town Park, which is being developed by Boca Raton-based Falcone & Associates LLC.

The Falcone & Associates portion of the project will include 296 homes and about 25,000 square feet of commercial space spread across four retail outparcels and the community’s planned “live/work” townhomes fronting Shell Road — the new district’s proverbial Main Street. The Falcone project is in the process of having its construction plans signed off by the city.

