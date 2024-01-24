Group pushes for more action over proposed ban on menthol cigarettes, flavored cigars

WASHINGTON — The American Lung Association is calling out the Biden administration for dragging its feet on a proposed ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.

The association released its annual “State of Tobacco Control” report Wednesday morning.

It says failing to finalize the ban will result in more deaths and disease.

The Food and Drug Administration sent final rules on the issue to the White House for review in October.

Researchers say banning menthols would save about 654,000 lives over the next 40 years.

