White House considers proposed ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars

WASHINGTON — The White House is considering a ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.

The American Lung Association said the move could save hundreds of thousands of lives.

However, some leaders argue it would disproportionately criminalize black neighborhoods.

That’s because menthol is the preferred choice for many black smokers.

They want the federal government to find other ways to address this health issue.

There is no reason for menthol cigarettes to be on the marketplace other than to make the poison go down easier,” said Erika Sward with the American Lung Association.

The FDA submitted its ban proposal to the white house last month.

