Grumpy’s Gauntlet part of reimagined back nine at Disney’s Magnolia golf course

ORLANDO, Fla. — The back nine at Disney’s Magnolia golf course has been completely reimagined as part of a multi-year renovation plan from Arnold Palmer Golf Management.

Holes 14-17 are affectionately named “Grumpy’s Gauntlet.”

No. 14 is a par 4 with a green sloping away from the center, making approach shots tricky. No. 15, a par 5, measures 597 yards from the back tees. No. 16 is a 456-yard par 4 with water on the left of the green. No. 17 is a par 3 with water on both sides and a multi-sloped green.

This stretch has brand new bunkers and brand new greens. This is a facelift for a course, that for over forty years, hosted a season ending stop on the PGA Tour.

Jack Nicklaus won the event three times, Tiger Woods won twice in the late nineties, so playing this course means you get to walk in the footsteps of some of the all time greats.

Florida residents can save as much as 25% on their tee times, and 20% on golf instruction, and everyone can play year-round on courses that have crowned major winners.

Magnolia is rich in history and this revamped back nine stretch is a welcome change.

The renovations also include their new 18-hole putting course known as “The Greatest Green Ever Played.’’

The 18-hole putting course features a scorecard and pin locations that change almost daily. It features plenty of undulation, challenging putts, and fast greens that provide a good warm-up before hitting the course, as well as a fun option for kids.

The green’s new name pays homage to the biographical Walt Disney Pictures sports film, “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” which is based on the early life of amateur golf champion Francis Ouimet and his surprise victory at the 1913 U.S. Open.

