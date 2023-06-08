Meet ‘Krabby Patty No Pickles’ & ‘Lady Whistledown’: Guinea pigs up for adoption in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Do you have a “Krabby Patty No Pickles” or “Lady Whistledown” sized whole in your family? If so, the SPCA of Brevard Adoption Center has just the animals for you.

Guinea pigs named Krabby Patty No Pickles and Lady Whistledown are up for adoption in Brevard County.

“These two are as sweet as can be and are big fans of food,” shelter officials said.

If “SpongeBob SquarePants” or “Bridgerton” fans aren’t able to adopt the critters but want to help support them and the animal shelter, they can donate guinea pig supplies.

SPCA of Brevard Adoption Center has an Amazon Wish List and says it is in need of supplies.

Click here for more information on how to donate and here for how to adopt.

