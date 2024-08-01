WATCH: Gunman fires from moving car during deadly double shooting in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County released a new video connected to a deadly shooting.

Deputies said the video shows a car connected to a deadly double shooting.

The shooting happened on June 18 on Pershing Avenue and Goldenrod Road.

That’s not far from Three Points Elementary School.

Deputies said a 19-year-old man and a woman in her 20s were shot.

They were taken to the hospital, where the man, Angel Martinez, died.

Deputies say someone hanging out the window of a silver BMW shot the victims.

Anyone who recognizes the car is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Tipsters to Crimeline could receive a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

