Man, woman die after being thrown from ATV in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man and a woman died Wednesday afternoon when they were thrown from the all-terrain vehicle they were riding on a dirt road in rural Lake County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash happened at about 3:15 p.m. on North Austin Merritt Road near Ward Drive.

They said that the ATV was traveling northbound on North Austin Merritt Road when the rider lost control of the vehicle and ran off the roadway.

Read: Motorcyclist, 80, dies in Lake County crash

Investigators said the ATV struck a tree and overturned, throwing the riders off the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither person was publicly identified.

Both directions of North Austin Merritt Road are blocked so troopers can investigate the crash.

Read: Recall alert: Boar’s Head expands recall to 71 products, 7 million pounds

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates on the crash.

See a map of the crash scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group