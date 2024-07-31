Motorcyclist, 80, dies in Lake County crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist has died following a crash Wednesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash happened around 3:00 p.m. in Lake County.

According to a news release, a 2014 Harley-Davidson was traveling southbound on County Road 435, approaching Dubsdread Drive.

Investigators said the motorcyclist ran off the roadway right and hit two traffic signs and a tree.

FHP said the motorcyclist was thrown off the bike.

The 80-year-old man from Sorrento who drove the motorcycle was transported to Advent Health Apopka, where he was pronounced dead.

FHP said there is currently a roadblock for both directions on Dubsdread Drive.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

See a map of the scene below.

