Motorcyclist, 80, dies in Lake County crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist has died following a crash Wednesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Troopers said the crash happened around 3:00 p.m. in Lake County.
According to a news release, a 2014 Harley-Davidson was traveling southbound on County Road 435, approaching Dubsdread Drive.
Read: Orlando police search for missing 65-year-old man
Investigators said the motorcyclist ran off the roadway right and hit two traffic signs and a tree.
FHP said the motorcyclist was thrown off the bike.
Read: Laundromat explosion in Ocala injures 4, damages neighboring businesses
The 80-year-old man from Sorrento who drove the motorcycle was transported to Advent Health Apopka, where he was pronounced dead.
FHP said there is currently a roadblock for both directions on Dubsdread Drive.
Read: WATCH: Police arrest man they say crashed stolen SUV into pond in Daytona Beach
FHP said the crash remains under investigation.
See a map of the scene below.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group