WATCH: Police arrest man they say crashed stolen SUV into pond in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A wild scene in Volusia County was caught on camera.

It all began when the driver of a stolen SUV refused to stop for officers, according to Daytona Beach Police Department.

Investigators said Grant Simmons Jr., 53, was behind the wheel of a red Mercury SUV when he decided to speed away from police.

Officers tossed down a tire deflation device they said Simmons ran over, but he continued to drive.

The SUV crashed through a barricade outside of a Home Depot store before splashing into a retention pond.

Police said Simmons then got out and ran, but didn’t get far.

Investigators nabbed Simmons and charged him with vehicle theft, possession of a stolen credit card, fleeing and eluding police, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Click the video below to watch the officer-worn body camera footage released by Daytona Beach police.

Daytona Beach police arrest man they say crashed stolen SUV into pond (Daytona Beach Police Department)

