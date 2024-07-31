WATCH: Police arrest man they say crashed stolen SUV into pond in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A wild scene in Volusia County was caught on camera.
It all began when the driver of a stolen SUV refused to stop for officers, according to Daytona Beach Police Department.
Investigators said Grant Simmons Jr., 53, was behind the wheel of a red Mercury SUV when he decided to speed away from police.
Officers tossed down a tire deflation device they said Simmons ran over, but he continued to drive.
The SUV crashed through a barricade outside of a Home Depot store before splashing into a retention pond.
Police said Simmons then got out and ran, but didn’t get far.
Investigators nabbed Simmons and charged him with vehicle theft, possession of a stolen credit card, fleeing and eluding police, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
