Orlando police search for missing 65-year-old man

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are looking for a 65-year-old man who has been missing since July 19.
Investigators said Edwin Cortes is usually around Lee Vista Boulevard and South Econlockhatchee Trail.
Cortes’s family said he has a beard and a scar on his right calf.
The family also said he tends to wear a heavy leather coat.
If you have seen Cortes or know where he may be, call the Orlando Police Department at 911.
