Walt Disney World restaurant closing this weekend

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A longstanding restaurant at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios is about to serve its last meal.

Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano‘s last day will be Saturday. On Sunday, it will permanently close to make room for the upcoming “Monsters, Inc.” attraction.

Located in the backlot’s Grand Avenue section, Mama Melrose’s has been a park eatery for decades, specializing in Italian-American food.

