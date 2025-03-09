Disney reveals new details on ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Cars,’ ‘Monsters, Inc.’ attractions

AUSTIN, Texas — Disney teased some new details for three theme park projects that were first announced at last year’s announced at last year’s D23 event.

At SXSW this weekend, Disney representatives shared what’s in store for two Pixar-themed attractions heading to its theme parks, plus some new details on Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

The new “Cars” experience heading to the Magic Kingdom will simulate an off-road experience where guests can race each other in vehicles featuring elements from the world of the movie series.

Imagineers said they researched off-road driving in Arizona and different terrains and designed new vehicles to bring that experience to the guests.

They released a TikTok video showed some of what that driving entailed.

Pixar Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter said he wants the cars to have personalities, with each vehicle getting its own name and numbers.

Also announced at this weekend’s SXSW panel was what’s in store for “Monsters, Inc.” fans.

The upcoming Monstropolis attraction at Hollywood Studios will be a door ride to give the feeling of the door portals from the movie. The company says it will be Disney’s first suspended coaster and vertical lift at any of its parks.

They showed off an animation of what this will entail

Monstropolis will replace Muppet*Vision 3D and PizzeRizzo, which will close in June.

Neither Pixar project has announced an opening date yet.

Finally, Din Djarin and Grogu are heading to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. The famous sci-fi duo will now be part of the upcoming Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run.

Disney representees said the ride will allow guests to see locations from the “Star Wars” franchise while on board the Millennium Falcon.

Droids will also be seen around the area.

This attraction is slated to open on May 22, 2026 to coincide with “The Mandalorian and Grogu” movie.

