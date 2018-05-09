  • Gunman sought after man shot in DeLand home

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    DELAND, Fla. - A man was shot in a DeLand home Wednesday morning, police said.

     

    The shooting happened on Ambrose Street just before 5 a.m.

     

    Another person in the home was not injured.

     

    Download: WFTV mobile apps

     

    The victim was taken to Florida Hospital. Neither his name nor condition have been released.

     

    The investigation is ongoing.

     

    K-9 units from the Edgewater Police Department and the New Smyrna Police Department are assisting in the search for the gunman.

     

    Anyone with information is asked to call the DeLand Police Department at 386-626-7400.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gunman sought after man shot in DeLand home

  • Headline Goes Here

    95-year-old woman arrested after hitting granddaughter with slipper, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Body found burning on mattress under I-4 in Orlando, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 teens, including uncle of victim, arrested in slaying of Freedom High…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Orlando's best ice cream shops