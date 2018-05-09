Gunman sought after man shot in DeLand home

DELAND, Fla. - A man was shot in a DeLand home Wednesday morning, police said.
The shooting happened on Ambrose Street just before 5 a.m.
Another person in the home was not injured.
The victim was taken to Florida Hospital. Neither his name nor condition have been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
K-9 units from the Edgewater Police Department and the New Smyrna Police Department are assisting in the search for the gunman.
Anyone with information is asked to call the DeLand Police Department at 386-626-7400.
DeLand PD investigating home invasion on Ambrose Avenue where a male was shot. Police searching for the suspect. More detailed update coming soon.— DeLand Police (@DeLandPD) May 9, 2018
