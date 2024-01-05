Gunman sought after person shot in Orlando neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police say someone was shot Thursday night in Carver Shores.

Around 6 pm., officers responded to reports of a shooting at Raleigh Street near Lescot Lane.

On scene, they located an adult victim.

Orlando shooting investigation Police responded to Raleigh Street in Orlando Thursday night. (WFTV staff)

That person was transported to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, according to Orlando Police Department.

At last report, investigators said they were still working to figure out who shot the victim and why.

