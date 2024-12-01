Haines City police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home

HAINES CITY, Fla. — The Haines City Police Department said they are currently investigating two deaths that happened Saturday night in the Hammock Reserve subdivision.

The police department said they received a 911 call from a concerned family member at another location. The family member said their bother, who was at his residence with his significant other, was making suicidal statements.

Officers said when they arrived on the scene, a single gunshot was heard from within the home.

Police said they entered the home and found one deceased man and one deceased woman on the second floor, both with gunshot wounds.

The police department said this is believed to be an isolated incident related to the victim’s relationship.

Investigators said other members of the household were accounted for and were not injured.

Police said there was no threat to the public.

HCPD said this is an active investigation, and additional information will be released at a later time.

