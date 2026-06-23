Halfway to Christmas Craft Fair returns to South Florida Fairgrounds

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A holiday-themed craft fair is returning to the South Florida Fairgrounds in July.

The Halfway to Christmas Craft Fair will be held Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12, at the Shiner Law Group Expo Center West at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

The event will feature local art and craft vendors, small businesses, Christmas decorations, inflatable displays, artificial snow flurries, door prizes and visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Photo op with Santa

Organizers said shoppers can browse jewelry, clothing, baked goods, art, soap, candles, Christmas décor, handcrafted items and other gift ideas.

Food and drinks will also be available for purchase.

Santa and Mrs. Claus are scheduled to visit for photo opportunities from noon to 2 p.m. on both days.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is $7. Children 10 and younger get in free.

More information is available through the Halfway to Christmas Craft Fair website.

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