Halifax Health has welcomed its first baby of 2024.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Baby girl Emerson was born at Halifax Health at 1:50 a.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces.

Emerson made her big debut six days before her due date.

Parents Tanner and Kayla were excited about the arrival of their first baby. “I was scheduled for an induction later in the week but she had other plans,” said her mother Kayla.

The hospital and Tanger Outlets gifted the family a basket of baby items.

Halifax Health has delivered over 139,000 babies since 1928.

