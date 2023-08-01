Halifax Humane Society gets positive results from new Adoption Center in Volusia Mall

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Organizers at the Halifax Humane Society say they’ve seen a jump in adoptions in the weeks since they opened a new Dog Adoption Center in the Volusia Mall.

The organization says people have adopted more than 30 pets since the grand opening on July 15, including each of the 19 dogs that were brought in just for the event.

The Humane Society says the new location offers families a more convenient way to adopt a furry friend, and a variety of dogs in all different sizes.

According to the Humane Society, the new facility also offers a more comfortable, welcoming environment for the dogs.

The Dog Adoption Center is located near the northwest entrance to the Volusia Mall and is open daily from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Click here to see a map.

Some services at the Halifax Humane Society’s main campus on LPGA Blvd. have been suspended since June when a portion of the dogs brought into the shelter were diagnosed with respiratory infections.

They have not announced when normal operations there will resume.

