Extension FILE PHOTO: The Norwegian Gem cruise ship is shown docked, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at PortMiami in Miami. Federal health officials are extending until mid-January its rules that cruise ships must follow to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks. The rules were scheduled to expire Nov. 1. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday, Oct. 25 that the extension makes only minor modifications to current rules. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) (Wilfredo Lee/AP)