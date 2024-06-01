Hamburger Mary’s drag show moves to Thornton Park — for now

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

John Paonessa and Mike Rogier have been looking for Hamburger Mary’s next location and figuring out how to keep its entertainment alive in the interim. The burger joint’s owners previously announced its last day open at its longtime spot on Church Street will be June 2.

Drag show aficionados need not worry. The production Hamburger Mary’s is best known for will have a temporary home at Jack & Honey’s restaurant in Thornton Park.

“The Broadway Brunch show is going over there. That’s our most popular show, the show everybody loves to see,” said Paonessa. “We want to keep the performers employed. I also want to help out my fellow business owners.”

