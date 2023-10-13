Happening at 7:01 p.m.: SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink satellites

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — If you look to the skies tonight, you might see a rocket take off from the Space Coast.
SpaceX said it plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink satellites at 7:01 p.m. Friday.
▶ STREAM THE LAUNCH LIVE HERE
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The backup launch time is 7:51 p.m.
The launch will send the Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Read: NASA launches Psyche mission destined for asteroid 2 billion miles away
You can click here to watch the launch live when it happens.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group