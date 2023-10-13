Local

Happening at 7:01 p.m.: SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink satellites

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

SpaceX Falcon 9 launch (SpaceX/SpaceX)

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — If you look to the skies tonight, you might see a rocket take off from the Space Coast.

SpaceX said it plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink satellites at 7:01 p.m. Friday.

STREAM THE LAUNCH LIVE HERE

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The backup launch time is 7:51 p.m.

The launch will send the Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Read: NASA launches Psyche mission destined for asteroid 2 billion miles away

You can click here to watch the launch live when it happens.

NASA launches Psyche mission destined for asteroid 2 billion miles away NASA and SpaceX launched its Psyche mission on Friday aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center. (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Sarah Wilson

Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Sarah Wilson joined WFTV Channel 9 in 2018 as a digital producer after working as an award-winning newspaper reporter for nearly a decade in various communities across Central Florida.

Most Read