Happening at 7:01 p.m.: SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink satellites

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — If you look to the skies tonight, you might see a rocket take off from the Space Coast.

SpaceX said it plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink satellites at 7:01 p.m. Friday.

The backup launch time is 7:51 p.m.

The launch will send the Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

You can click here to watch the launch live when it happens.

