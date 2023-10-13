NASA plans Friday 13th launch of Psyche mission, after Thursday’s weather delay

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA and SpaceX are planning a 10:19 a.m. launch Friday of the agency’s Psyche mission despite 60% favorable weather conditions due to cloud cover concerns developing throughout the day.

Psyche will reach space aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

The Psyche mission will study a metal-rich asteroid with the same name, located between Mars and Jupiter in the main asteroid belt.

This is NASA’s first mission to study an asteroid with more metal than rock or ice.

The spacecraft will travel about 2.2 billion miles during its nearly six-year journey, and If all goes as planned, asteroid Psyche’s gravity will capture the spacecraft in late July 2029.

SpaceX Falcon Heavy’s two side boosters will land on SpaceX’s Landing Zones 1 and 2 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, and as they return, many could hear double sonic booms Friday.

