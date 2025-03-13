Happening Friday: Food giveaway in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in the Bushnell area will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, along with You Thrive Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods to anyone in need.

The March 14 event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be held at the Bushnell Community Center, located at:

407 East Belt Avenue, Bushnell, Florida 33513

See the map below for event location:

The free groceries will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and last until supplies run out.

No registration is required.

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

To find a food pantry near you, click here.

